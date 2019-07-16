In Com Staff July 16 2019, 5.54 pm July 16 2019, 5.54 pm

Chiyaan Vikram's son Dhruv Vikram was supposed to be making his acting debut under director Bala, through the Tamil remake of the Tollywood blockbuster Arjun Reddy. This movie, titled Varmaa, was however trashed by the producers who felt that the final output did not match their expectations. Following this, the makers - E4 Entertainment announced that the movie would be freshly made with a new cast and crew. Subsequently, it came to light that Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's co-director Gireesaya would be helming the new remake. Dhruv was retained as the hero but the rest of the cast was completely revamped and the movie went on floors. After some rapid-dash shooting, the movie has been progressing very fast and the team was announced to be working on the dubbing, recently. Now, we have yet another exciting update on Adithya Varma.

In a recent post on his Instagram page, Dhruv Vikram has uploaded a shooting spot video. This video shows a shot of him kissing the heroine Banita Sandhu on her forehead and bidding her adieu after giving her a hug. When the take is OKayed, director Gireesaya calls for 'CUT' and calls it a wrap for the movie. Thus, we have come to know that finally, the shoot of Adithya Varma has been wrapped up. Along with the video, Dhruv also wrote a few lines where he extended gratitude to the movie and his character and all those who worked on the project. He reserved his biggest praise for last and lavished praise on the person appearing in the last frame of the video he had posted. It is none other than his dear dad - Chiyaan Vikram himself, who seems to have shot the video.

Take a look at the video: