In Com Staff July 03 2019, 12.29 pm July 03 2019, 12.29 pm

Yogaraj Bhat directed film, Gaalipata, had made quite a lot of moolah at the box office. Not just that, the film was extremely loved by the audience as well. It is already known that director is now helming Gaalipata 2, which stars Pawan Kumar, Sharan and Rishi. While many thought that the sequel will be a continuation of the first one, the producers of the film had clarified that it will not be so. Instead, this film will have a totally new storyline. But both will be on the same genre and lines. Now, according to a report in a leading media, Aditi Prabhudeva has been roped in for this film!

According to the report, despite her busy schedule, Aditi has given her nod to this film. The cat already boasts of Sharan, Pavan Kumar, Rishi, Sharmiela Mandre and Sonal Monteiro. Anant Nag is also said to be seen in an important role. The report states that a couple more actors have been added too, among which, there is a Chinese or Korean actress. Reportedly, an actor from West Bengal will also be seen. So, from what it looks like, this film will be a huge one full of actors from different areas and genres. Reports state that the story will follow three youngsters belonging to different backgrounds from Bengaluru, Mandya and Dharwad. The shooting will be done in unknown locations around Karnataka and London. Arjun Janya will score the music for the film while Jayanth Kaikini will be in charge of the lyrics, and Advaita Gurumurthy will handle cinematography.