Aditi Prabhudeva to be next seen in Uday K Mehta's Brahmachari opposite Satish Ninasam

In Com Staff April 12 2019, 2.22 pm April 12 2019, 2.22 pm

Since Aditi Prabhudeva made her transition from the television industry to film space, she has been one of the most wanted actresses in the Kannada film industry. Though she did not have any releases in 2018, Aditi has four films lined up for release namely Bazaar, Singa, Tothapuri and Operation Nakshatra. She is also a part of Ranganayaki and Kusthi, both of which are scheduled for release next year. The latest update that we have regarding the actress is that she is going to be seen opposite Sathish Ninasam in Brahmachari, which will be directed by Uday K Mehta.

According to our source, “Aditi Prabhudeva has caught many film makers’ eyes due to her good work in films. Director Uday K Mehta has decided to cast her in Brahmachari, which will have Sathish Ninasam in the lead role! It will be made official soon. Her character in the film will be similar to a sweet girl-next-door kind role.” This film is touted to be a comedy entertainer. Our sources also revealed that the official pooja for the film will be held on April 14 and shoot will commence after that.

Uday K Mehta and Sathish Ninasam had previously worked on Love in Mandya. There were rumours that the new movie would be a sequel to their 2014 hit. But the director has quashed those rumours and said it is an original plot. The movie comes with the tagline ‘100% virgin’. Stay tuned for more updates!