Aditi Rao Hydari: Dhanush is a tough taskmaster and a genius

Aditi Rao Hydari didn't have much screen time in the newly released Chekka Chivantha Vaanam but nevertheless made a mark with her glam factor and mischievous antics. She played a journalist with whom Arvind Swami has an extra-marital affair.

Aditi is currently busy shooting for Dhanush's 2nd directorial venture, one that's being produced by Sri Thenandal Films. Aditi calls Dhanush a tough taskmaster and a genius. The actress is currently in a strenuous shoot but seems to be thoroughly enjoying it.

This film will also have a pre-Independence portion and will be a Tamil - Telugu bilingual with Nagarjuna and SJ Suryah also part of the main cast. Dhanush is, of course, playing the male lead even as he dons the director's hat. Anu Emmanuel is also rumoured to be in this film.

"Dhanush makes for an amazing director since he understands actors better. He prefers his actors to arrive on the set as ‘clean slates’. That doubles the challenge but makes it fun too. When I give a shot, I look at him for feedback and he responds, ‘Yeah, 50 per cent.’ That’s his way of saying it was fine.” she told a Mumbai-based news outlet.

Aditi concludes optimistically that she has managed to up her feedback levels wiyh Dhanush to 60% .