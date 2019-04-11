Aditi Rao Hydari: Dhanush is very understanding and sensitive to what we need as actors

Lmk April 11 2019, 4.38 pm April 11 2019, 4.38 pm

In part 1 of our interview with Aditi Rao Hydari which was published on Wednesday, the actress spoke deeply about working with maverick director Mysskin in his upcoming film, Psycho and getting to associate with the legendary PC Sreeram in the same film. Here she talks about the diverse working styles and modus operandi of Mysskin and director Mani Ratnam, with whom she had done Kaatru Veliyidai and Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.

The actress said, “Both are extremely different. Mani sir allows you to try different things, he gives you space to explore a character along with him. It’s a very interactive process. Mysskin sir is very very specific in what he wants. Both belong to completely opposite schools of thought. Mani sir can find beauty in a drain while Mysskin sir can find something twisted in a garden. They have two totally different ways of looking at things. Ultimately it all stems from the kind of stories that they want to tell. I’m just lucky to get to work with such diverse directors with such diverse world views.”

Aditi is also a part of Dhanush’s second directorial venture, which is being produced by Sri Thenandal Films. A good chunk of the filming has been completed and the rest will be resumed soon, she hopes.

“Dhanush is amazing as a director. The ease with which he communicates with us probably stems from the fact that he is an ace actor, and a multi-talented artist. He is very understanding and sensitive to what we need as actors. There is so much clarity in what he communicates to us”, said Aditi.