Aditi Rao Hydari isn't perturbed about not being at the top in Bollywood

In a recent extensive interview with us, Aditi Rao Hydari talked at length about her upcoming film Psycho and getting to work with the likes of Mani Ratnam, Mysskin, Dhanush and popular cinematographers like Ravi Varman, Santosh Sivan and PC Sreeram. She is happy with the love and support from the Tamil and Telugu audience at such an early stage of her career down South. On the other hand, Aditi isn’t perturbed when asked why she hasn’t soared to the top slot in Bollywood despite marking her presence in popular films such as Padmaavat, Wazir and Rockstar.

“You’re right, I’m definitely not in the numbers game in Bollywood. The attitude towards how we work is changing amongst today’s generation of actors in Bollywood. It’s not about being 1,2 or 3; it’s about creating a mark and space for yourself and being a credible performer. That kind of actor lasts longer! If people say that I’m under utilized and that my potential hasn’t been tapped, I won't disagree with them; I also take it as a compliment. There is so much more to learn and do. With patience, hard work and the right intentions, good things will happen one step at a time. There is a space for everybody in the Indian film industry and my real competition is actually with my own self,” she said. Ask her if she would be a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next film with Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt, Aditi immediately gushes about the director.

“I love Sanjay sir, and would love to be a part of his films always. He is very particular about his casting choices, and he's just correct always! He would know best”, concludes Aditi.