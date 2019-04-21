image
  3. Regional
Padmaavat, Wazir, Rockstar, Aditirao Hayadri, Mani Ratnam, Mysskin, Dhanush, Ravi Varman, Santosh Sivan, PC Sreeram, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Entertainment, Regional, trending in south

Regional

Aditi Rao Hydari isn't perturbed about not being at the top in Bollywood

Aditi Rao Hydari opens up on her Bollywood career.

back
Aditirao HayadriAlia BhattDhanushEntertainmentMani RatnamMysskinPadmaavatPC SreeramRavi VarmanregionalrockstarSalman KhanSanjay Leela BhansaliSantosh SivanTrending In SouthWazir
nextActress Radhikaa Sarathkumar expresses grief over Sri Lanka blasts

within