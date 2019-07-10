In Com Staff July 10 2019, 8.58 pm July 10 2019, 8.58 pm

Adivi Sesh has given back-to-back hits with films like Goodachari, Ami Thumi, and Kshanam. Since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting details about his next projects. Of late, there have been a lot of speculations around the films he has taken up. Now, putting an end to all worries, the actor has finally revealed his upcoming line-up of projects. He is currently busy with the film Evaru, which is said to be a thriller. The film is being directed by Venkat Ramji and Regina Cassandra will be seen as the leading lady alongside Adivi. Now, the actor has confirmed that after Evaru, he has a film titled Major and after that Goodachari 2!

The actor took to Twitter and informed all his fans about this, who were obviously stoked to hear it. Fans have been commenting and re-posting his tweet, out of excitement. While Evaru is an out-and-out thriller, Major is a sort of biopic based on the 26/11 attack hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. This film will be bankrolled by Mahesh Babu’s home banner Ghattamaneni Mahesh Babu Entertainment (GMB), in association with Sony Pictures Productions. The film will be a Hindi-Telugu bilingual. Major is said to be inspired by the story of Major Sandeep, who was awarded the Ashoka Chakra posthumously. Goodachari 2, on the other hand, is also a spy thriller. It is being reported that the film will have the same production team.