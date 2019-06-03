In Com Staff June 03 2019, 6.04 pm June 03 2019, 6.04 pm

Adivi Sesh is known for impressing his audiences with hit films like Goodachaari and Aami Thumi among many others. The actor has often impressed his fans with his fine acting chops and thus people have been waiting impatiently to see him on the big screen again. Now, Adivi has finally announced his next film! It has been revealed that he will next be seen in a thriller titled Evaru! The title indeed is very intriguing and it has fans talking about it all over social media! This film will mark the second collaboration between Adivi and production house PVP Cinemas after their successful venture Kshanam.

Taking to Twitter he revealed the poster and announced that Regina Cassandra is in the film as the female lead beside him. Venkat Ramji is debuting as director for this one while Naveen Chandra plays a pivotal role. Since it is a thriller, not much has been mentioned about the film. Hopefully we will get to know more about the cast and the crew soon. Reportedly, Adivi has already completed shooting for this film and it is all set to release on August 23! According to reports, music for the film has been given by Sricharan Pakala, cinematography is by Vamsi Patchipulusu. Editing is by Garry BH and art direction is by Avinash Kolla. The film will have dialogues are by Abburi Ravi.