After 25 days, Vijay Sethupathi starrer Super Deluxe has notched up respectable box office numbers

Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s second directorial venture Super Deluxe has successfully completed 25 days in theatres across the state. The film has been given a thumbs up by the audience in urban centers and is still running with a sizable number of shows in multiplexes. The collections of the film in the USA (close to 395K $) are also really good. After three weeks, Super Deluxe has grossed 3.28 crore in Chennai city with the Tamil Nadu gross being 16.9 crore.

The release of Kanchana 3 has affected its show count in a big way and Super Deluxe has almost exhausted its run. It is likely to fold with a Tamil Nadu gross of 17 crore, which is a highly respectable number for a niche film such as this. The numbers are far better than the director’s first film Aaranya Kaandam. Interestingly, more than 75% of Super Deluxe’s total Tamil Nadu collections have come from the urban 3 Cs - Chennai city, Chengalpet and Coimbatore.

Super Deluxe has earned its own cult following and there are movie buffs who swear by the film after watching it on repeat mode. The film has also won the approval of many leading names in the Indian film industry. The likes of Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha, Ramya Krishnan, Fahadh Faasil, Bagavathi Perumal, Gayathrie and all the young kids who acted in the film have won rave reviews for their performance. Movie buffs also hope that director Thiagarajan Kumararaja doesn’t take one more long sabbatical from now till his third film, like how he did between Aaranya Kaandam and Super Deluxe.