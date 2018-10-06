After a classy 96, Trisha dons a homely image for Petta!

Trisha’s success has come in a big and beautiful way. The actress who lost her track with two women-centric horror films has won back the love of the audiences with her latest release 96. Her role as Jaanu is the talk of the town, with many calling it the best act of her career.

But instead of partying it away, Trisha is busy shooting for Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming biggie Petta in the city of Varanasi. And according to the latest reports, it has been recorded that she plays the role of Thalaivar’s homely wife in the flashback portions of the film. If all goes well, this role might just take us back to the Saamy and Gilli days of Trisha’s reign.

The recent second look poster of the film depicts the makeover that Rajinikanth has sported for this particular part of the action entertainer.

Big names such as Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vijay Sethupathi, Simran and Bobby Simhaa make up the cast of this Karthik Subbaraj directorial which is getting ready for a release in the first quarter of 2019. Sun Pictures have been leaving no stone unturned for this biggie which definitely goes down as one of the most prestigious projects in their graph.