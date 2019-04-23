After a good opening weekend, Nani's Jersey team held a success meet

Lmk April 23 2019, 11.58 am April 23 2019, 11.58 am

The Nani - Shraddha Srinath starrer Jersey, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, has gone from strength to strength ever since it generated great reviews and public word of mouth on its opening day. The film ended its opening weekend on a high grossing around 25 crore worldwide in three days. The total worldwide share is said to be around 15.5 crore, with the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana share being 10.5 crore. Jersey needs to keep going at a steady level for some more days, if it has to cross the breakeven mark and bag the Hit verdict. The film is doing particularly well in and around Hyderabad and the USA, where the opening weekend gross has crossed 900K $. Nani’s films usually cross the 1 million dollar mark in the USA and Jersey is no exception either.

Joining a long list of celebrities who have raved about Jersey on social media is legendary director SS Rajamouli who described the film as heartwarming and joyful.

Heart warming and joyful.. #Jersey is full of superbly written, crafted and Directed scenes... Well done Gowtam Tinnanuri... A film which everyone involved can be proud of.. Nani "Babu"... Just love you anthe.. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) April 22, 2019

The Jersey team meanwhile celebrated its successful opening by having a media meet on Monday night. At the meet Nani was understandably happy and thrilled. “Whenever producer Dil Raju garu calls me after the opening morning show of my film’s release and gives positive feedback, then that film will surely click. The same happened for Jersey too and I got a clear vision of the film’s success then itself," said Nani. Nani also had great words to say about director Gowtam and called him one of the potentially great directors of Telugu cinema.