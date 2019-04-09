After Aayirathil Oruvan, one more action fantasy flick for Andrea

Lmk April 09 2019, 3.08 pm April 09 2019, 3.08 pm

The tall and beautiful Andrea keeps picking interesting roles and doesn’t sway towards cliched parts. All her recent Tamil films such as Aval, Taramani, Thupparivalan, Vishwaroopam 2 and Vada Chennai saw her in roles of substance. Andrea is also a busy singer, performer and dubbing artiste. As we had reported earlier, she has dubbed for ‘Black Widow’ in the Tamil dubbed version of Avengers: End Game. One of Andrea’s upcoming films as a solo lead heroine is Maaligai in which she will be seen as a cop and a princess. The film is directed by Dil Sathya, who opened up about the film to a news daily. He said, “Maaligai is a mix of many genres - action, fantasy and horror. The princess character is part of the fantasy portion, which will make for more than an hour of the film’s running time. The plot revolves around a cop (Andrea) who goes to a palace to investigate, and she learns something about her past there.”

The action - fantasy angle of Maaligai does remind one of director Selvaraghavan’s Aayirathil Oruvan, in which Andrea was also a part. The teaser of the film would be launched on Tuesday at a press meet. Maaligai also has Karthik Jayaram, Ashutosh Rana, KS Ravikumar, Mano Bala, Jangiri Madhumitha and Tollywood comedian Ali in its cast list.

Apart from Maaligai, Andrea is also part of one more female-centric film titled Kaa - The Forest. She is also touted to be doing a grand, big-budgeted period film - costume drama. Her career choices are interesting indeed!