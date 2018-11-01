After Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, Arun Vijay signs another exciting multi-starrer

Hunky actor Arun Vijay has been on a solid wicket ever since the release of Yennai Arindhaal back in 2015. His solo hero outing Kuttram 23 was a hit last year while he recently made a big impact in the blockbuster Chekka Chivantha Vaanam enacting the character Thyagu. Arun is the kind of actor who isn't insecure about doing multi-starrers and somehow manages to leave his mark in such films despite the presence of bigger stars around him.

Arun Vijay is now gearing up for the release of the Magizh Thirumeni directed investigative thriller Thadam, where he plays a cop. He is also a part of the Prabhas biggie Saaho.

The latest from Arun is that he has signed a film with Vijay Antony, to be directed by Naveen of Moodar Koodam fame. This film will be produced by T.Siva of Amma Creations while there are many other popular actors in its cast list such as Shalini Pandey, Prakash Raj, Nassar and Jagapathi Babu. The title look of this film will be unveiled on November 1.

Vijay Antony's next Thimuru Pudichavan meanwhile won't be hitting theatres this Diwali. The rumour is that it will release on November 16to avoid the Diwali clash with Sarkar.