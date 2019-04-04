image
  3. Regional
After delivering hits in Tollywood and Kollywood, Sai Pallavi set to foray into Kannada cinema?

Regional

After delivering hits in Tollywood and Kollywood, Sai Pallavi set to foray into Kannada cinema?

Sai Pallavi has been approached to play the female lead in director Prem's next film titled ‘Ek Love Ya’ (Eklavya)

back
Abhishek RaoAthirandaughterEk Love YaFahadh FaasilKannada CinemakollywoodNidhipremSai PallaviSudharinitollywood
nextSuriya’s next is sure to reveal the untold truths in GR Gopinath's career!

within