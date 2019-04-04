After delivering hits in Tollywood and Kollywood, Sai Pallavi set to foray into Kannada cinema?

Siddarthsrinivas April 04 2019, 3.07 pm April 04 2019, 3.07 pm

On Sunday, director Prem had made it public that he would be introducing his brother-in-law Abhishek Rao as the male lead in his next film titled ‘Ek Love Ya’ (Eklavya). With the tagline going by ‘Love is all you need’, the attractive poster of the film featured the actor on a car. And now, what makes this project all the more interesting is that south sensation Sai Pallavi has been approached to play the female lead. A source in the know tells us, “First talks from the team included Sai Pallavi’s name, but the status of the development is yet to come out in the open.” At the same time, a section of the media have also reported that Sudharini’s daughter Nidhi plays the female lead here.

Sai Pallavi is currently looking forward to the release of her Malayalam comeback film Athiran, in which she pairs up with Fahadh Faasil. In line with the Vishu season, Athiran will hit the screens on the 15th of April. The makers recently announced that a Tamil version of the film would be out simultaneously, as both Fahadh and Sai Pallavi now enjoy a solid reception in the neighbouring state too.

Athiran is not the only film of the summer for the actress, who is also a part of Suriya – Selvaraghavan’s NGK, one of the biggest films of the season. Ever since the teaser hit the marquee, expectations on the project have been riding high and handsome. NGK is set for a worldwide release on the 31st of May.