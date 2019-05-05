After Devarattam, Muthaiah is in talks to direct a film for Suriya's 2D Entertainment!

In Com Staff May 05 2019, 3.50 pm May 05 2019, 3.50 pm

Director Muthaiah is known for his rural centric films that will have the same template of family sentiment, emotion, drama, romance, lots of action with some archaic messages. This is the template and only the actors will keep changing in this prototype. Also, he will toggle the family sentiments in his films, if it was a mother-son sentiment in a film, it will be daughter-dad or mom-son or brother-sister and so on. He works within these variables catering to B and C audiences who seem to be happy with his films.

Muthaiah’s this week’s release was Devarattam for producer Gnanavel Raja’s Studio Green featuring Manjima Mohan and Gautham Karthik. The film was panned by the audiences as well as there was nothing new in the content. It was a blood ridden story which lacked depth and was an underwhelming flick. However, that does not seem to deter the producers who are lining to rope him in. It looks like the director is getting a renowned producer for his next. Our sources state, “Suriya’s 2 D Entertainment is in talks with Muthaiah to bankroll his next."

If it is 2 D Entertainment production, the cast will mostly be either Suriya or Karthi. If it is the latter, Muthaiah had directed the actor in Komban which was a decent run. If it is Suriya, the project will have to wait for a while before rolling as the actor has Sudha Kongara’s Soorarai Pottri and another film with director Siva for Studio Green banner. On the other hand, Karthi also has his hands full with Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Kaidhi, a film with Bakkiaraj Kannan and Jeethu Joseph film with sister-in-law Jyothika. Perhaps, this time around 2 D Entertainment will look for a different actor. We need to wait till we get more updates on this.