  3. Regional
After Devarattam, Muthaiah is in talks to direct a film for Suriya's 2D Entertainment!

Regional

After Devarattam, Muthaiah is in talks to direct a film for Suriya's 2D Entertainment

According to our sources, Suriya’s 2 D Entertainment is in talks with Muthaiah to bankroll his next.

back
Bakkiaraj KannanDevarattamGautham KarthikGnanavel RajaJeethu Joseph filmKaidhiLokesh KanagarajManjima MohanMuthaiahSoorarai PottriStudio GreenSudha KongaraTrending In South
nextExclusive: Vishagan refutes rumours of working with director Karthik Subbaraj!

within