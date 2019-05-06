After F2's wildly popular 'Girra Girra', the glamorous Tamannaah does it again for Devi 2

Lmk May 06 2019, 11.01 pm May 06 2019, 11.01 pm

The hot and happening Tamannaah has already had two releases to begin the year. While she was extremely glamorous in the commercial Telugu comedy blockbuster F2, she made a mark in Kanne Kalaimane with her dignified acting skills. Tamannaah will be seen next in Devi 2, slated to release on May 31st. This Vijay directorial is a sequel to the successful horror comedy entertainer Devi, which released in 2016. Prabhu Deva, Nandita Swetha, and Kovai Sarala are the other important actors in Devi 2, apart from Tamannaah.

A song video from Devi 2 was launched earlier in the day as part of the film’s pre-release publicity swing. Titled ‘Ready Ready’, it features the lead pair Tamannaah and Prabhu Deva. It’s a seductive dance sequence and Tamannaah makes all the moves, in highly revealing costumes, with a devil may care attitude.

In the sequence, Prabhu Deva appears subdued and he has a tough time handling her advances; the legendary choreographer doesn’t get to showcase any of his famed dance skills. Tamannaah is the dominant partner and her moves are a treat to young fanboys who are already raving about her on social media.

It must be noted that F2 also had such a titillating song sequence ‘Girra Girra’, with Tamannaah and Venkatesh, and the song went on to become a rage once the visuals were out. It seems that the actress has a ball being a part of such jolly sequences where she gets to be uber glamorous and also put on some ‘lit’ dance moves.