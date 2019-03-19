After Jayam Ravi, Vishal signs a two film deal with Screen Scene

Actors signing film deals with renowned production houses have become a trend now. We recently saw actor Jayam Ravi signing a three-film deal with Screen Scene Entertainment and Vishnu Vishal signing a three-film deal with Viacom 18. The latest to join this list is actor and TFPC President Vishal. Yes, the newly engaged actor has signed a two-film deal with Screen Scene Entertainment. Our source said, "Screen Scene is looking forward to expanding their production in Kollywood and on that note, they recently signed a three-film deal with Ravi. Now, they've got a deal with Vishal and an official announcement will be made soon. "

The source went on to add, "They recently bagged the theatrical release rights of Vishal's Ayogya. With a good rapport between the two sides, already, the deal was signed on mutual friendship. The directors for both the films will be decided in the coming days." Screen Scene Entertainment is riding high on the success of their recent release, Thadam, that had Arun Vijay in the lead role. This crime thriller was distributed by Screen Scene. The said production house has also bagged the theatrical rights of Hiphop Tamizha's upcoming entertainer, Natpe Thunai. As for the production, Screen Scene is awaiting the release of Sundar C's Iruttu, directed by VZ Dhorai.

On the personal front, actor Vishal got engaged to Anisha Alla last weekend at Hyderabad. The event was attended by the couple's family and a selective set of friends. The pictures from the engagement earned a lot of love and blessings from the Kollywood audience.