After Kadal, Arvind Swami and Arjun to reunite onscreen once again

Back in January, it was announced that Arvind Swami would be joining hands with his Sathuranga Vettai 2 director Nirmal Kumar once again for an action thriller. Though the combo’s first film is yet to hit the screens, the director and the actor seem to share a great rapport, which resulted in their decision to work together once again. And now, there is another exciting update on the film. According to a source from the team, Arjun has been brought on board to play the baddie in the film.

The duo was last seen together in Mani Ratnam’s romantic drama Kadal, which was the acting debut of Gautham Karthik. While Arvind Swami played the role of a pastor, Arjun was seen playing a cunning baddie who went long lengths to take revenge. And now, both the actors will be on different sides of the law in this upcoming thriller.

Arvind Swami, who will sport two looks in the film, is currently bulking up for the role. The actor, who has just got done with the shoot for his Kallapart, will soon start work on this film. Arjun too has got done with his portions for Kolaigaran is now ready to begin shooting for this film and Sivakarthikeyan’s Hero simultaneously. Mathiyalagan will be bankrolling this film under his home banner Etcetera Entertainment. The production house is having a busy year with three important films under their umbrella – Nayanthara’s Kolaiyuthir Kaalam, Arun Vijay’s Boxer and Hansika’s Maha.