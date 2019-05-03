After Kanchana 3, Sun Pictures to produce Aranmanai 3 directed by Sundar C!

In Com Staff May 03 2019, 7.37 pm May 03 2019, 7.37 pm

Sundar C is one director who can complete his projects quickly and these films even go on to become commercially viable. His films are outright entertainers which give the audiences an enjoyable time at the theatres. Right now the director is busy filming his untitled project with Vishal in Turkey and other picturesque locales of Eastern Europe. The film is said to be an action entertainer just like many of his other films. Vishal had also met with a minor mishap during the shooting of an action sequence.

Now we have information on his next project and also about the producers. We had earlier informed our readers that the Theeya Vela Seyyanum director is planning on doing Aranmanai 3, the horror comedy sequel to the Aranmanai franchise. Now we have an update about the producers. Our sources say, “Sun Pictures would be funding Aranmanai 3”. Apparently, this film will go on floors once Sundar C completes his Vishal film. The cast and crew details of the third in the Aranmanai series will slowly be revealed.

The first instalment of the Aranmanai franchise was released in the year 2014 which featured the director along with Vinay Rai, Hansika, Andrea, Rai Laxmi, Santhanam, Kovai Sarala and others. The film was a great hit which paved way for his second version that featured Siddharth, Trisha, Poonam Bajwa, Vaibhav Reddy, and Soori along with Sundar C, Hansika and Kovai Sarala from the first part. If the third version also will go along the same lines as the first two, we would have a repeat of cast members in the form of Sundar C, Hansika and Kovai Sarala. Let’s wait for official updates on this.