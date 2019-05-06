After Pariyerum Perumal, Anandhi signs one more important role

Lmk May 06 2019, 2.52 pm May 06 2019, 2.52 pm

Anandhi is one of the most pretty young actresses in Tamil cinema. She has a good following among the youth for her cute looks and homely on-screen image. After notching up hits such as Kayal, Trisha Illana Nayanthara and Visaranai, she scored high as a performer too in Pariyerum Perumal last year. Her career was bolstered in a big way by this Mari Selvaraj flick which won handsomely at the box office and has also been winning many awards all around the world. Anandhi’s character Jo was very crucial to the proceedings and was not just the usual dolled-up heroine that we are used to seeing. Anandhi has now committed to a new film with Shanthnu Bhagyaraj as the hero; Madhyanai Koottam fame Vikram Sugumaran is directing this film titled Raavana Kottam.

Shanthnu is said to have a very strong role in Raavana Kottam and the industry buzz is that his career will receive a long pending boost with this one. Anandhi will play the role of Indra, a feisty young woman in this film, in contrast to her usual demure, silent, coy roles. “Shanthnu is a good performer and an exceptionally good dancer. The look that he has in this film will be something that we haven’t seen before”, said the actress to a news daily.

Anandhi will be seen next in the fantasy based Alaudhinin ArputhaCamera. She pairs with Moodar Koodam Naveen who is also the director of this film. Sakthi Film Factory will be releasing the film soon.