  3. Regional
After Petta and Sivakarthikeyan’s SK 16, is it going to be Suriya for Sun Pictures' next?

Regional

After Petta and Sivakarthikeyan’s SK 16, is it going to be Suriya for Sun Pictures' next?

Suriya is currently waiting for the release of his upcoming film NGK on May 31.

back
AyogyaPettaSivakarthikeyanSK16Sun PicturesSuriyaTrending In SouthVishal
nextKarthi's upcoming film Kaithi to release a teaser on May 30

within