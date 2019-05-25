After Petta and Sivakarthikeyan’s SK 16, is it going to be Suriya for Sun Pictures' next?

In Com Staff May 25 2019, 12.08 am May 25 2019, 12.08 am

Sun Pictures is an important production and distribution house and is a force to reckon with in the Tamil film industry. Founded by Kalanithi Maran of Sun TV, this banner is the name behind the production and distribution of films like Superstar Rajinikanth’s Enthiran and his recent blockbuster Petta, Vijay’s Sarkar, Raghava Lawrence’s Kanchana and the upcoming Sivakarthikeyan’s SK 16 being directed by Pandiraj. It has been stated that Sun Pictures would also be teaming with Suriya for the first time. Now we hear that the production house is in talks with director Venkat Mohan of Ayogya fame, to direct the Singam hero for this new venture.

There were quite a few theories on this subject. Originally it was told that Siva of Siruthai and Viswasam fame would be directing Suriya. However, later it was mentioned that Siva would only be directing Suriya in a film for KE Gnanavel Raja's Studio Green banner. The latest update in this story, as per our sources, “Sun Pictures is considering Venkat Mohan of Ayogya fame to helm their next project, with Suriya. They have liked his work in the Vishal starrer Ayogya and have asked the director to come up with a suitable script for the Kaappaan actor.”

It was also said that director Hari, who had worked with Suriya in films like Aaru, Vel, Singam 1, 2 and 3 (six films in total till date) will be collaborating with the actor for a project titled Yaanai. But there were also talks that the director and the actor have fallen apart due to some differences of opinion, although nothing is confirmed as yet. Suriya, on the other hand, is waiting for his immediate release, NGK on the 31st of May, followed by K V Anand’s Kaappaan. He has also started work for Sudha Kongara’s film Soorarai Pottru. Therefore, details on the Sun Pictures-Suriya combo are awaited.