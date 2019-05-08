After playing NTR’s daughter, the famous mimicry artist Heroshini Komali debuts in Tamil

In Com Staff May 08 2019, 12.51 pm May 08 2019, 12.51 pm

Heroshini Komali is a very popular mimicry artist whose shows have been a rage among the public in Andhra Pradesh and Telengana. She along with her younger sister Devarshini has performed together in many mimicry shows and are called the Komali sisters. Heroshini made her film debut in director Krish’s NTR Kathanayakudu as NTR’s youngest daughter Uma Maheshwari. She is all set to enter Kollywood too with a film titled as Utraan, a campus love story directed by Raja Ghajini.

Popular model Roshan is also making his debut as a hero in Utraan. Heroshini is said to be doing the role of a daughter of a police officer in the film. Director Raja Ghajini was quoted as saying about his film, “Utraan is a film that talks about the love of a college student. My film is based on a real incident that happened in the year 1994 in a city college”. According to the director, his film has also a social message that the audiences can take home.

When Raja Ghajini was asked the reason for his choice of theme for his film, he adds, “Romance and campus love stories will always be loved by viewers if narrated properly. Such films will be liked by the audiences unmindful of the age as there would be many aspects that are relatable to people. My film Utraan will surely give a nostalgic feel to my audiences.” Vela Ramamurthy and Madhusudhana Rao play antagonists while journalist Ravishankar debuts in an important role. Raghunandan composes music.