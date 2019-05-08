  3. Regional
After playing NTR’s daughter, the famous mimicry artist Heroshini Komali debuts in Tamil

Heroshini Komali is set to enter Kollywood with a film titled as Utraan, a campus love story directed by Raja Ghajini.

