After repeated weight loss efforts, Anushka to take up a special detox program

Post Baahubali, Anushka Shetty has been taking it extremely slow when it comes to signing her new films. The actress has been selective about her films as she doesn’t want to get associated with the usual entertainers any more, and is scouting for something different. But these stories look like a cover for what is really happening. We learn that Anushka has been in the process of trying to lose her weight which she gained during the Baahubali episode. Unfortunately, her efforts have gone in vain.

According to the latest reports, Anushka will be taking off to Austria soon to spend a few weeks at the Viva Mayr, registering herself in an expensive detox program which she believes will help her. This seems to be her last resort before she gets back to start work on her next project where she will be paired up with Madhavan.

The new film will be directed by noted producer Kona Venkat, who is turning into a director for the film time. Sources say that it will be a silent film on the lines of Kamal Haasan’s Pushpaka Vimanam/Pesum Padam and the recent thriller Mercury directed by Karthik Subbaraj.