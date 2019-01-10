After Sanju’s success, here’s why Uri’s run at the box office is important for Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal has finally arrived in Bollywood. The actor had some great roles to his credit. But it was Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju that put the actor amongst the top talents of 2018. Last year we saw the Vicky rise to fame with movies like Raazi, Love Per Square Foot, Lust Stories and Sanju being the icing on the cake. Vicky Kaushal was doling out interviews, making it on magazine covers and attending some of the most happening Bollywood events and private parties. And if Koffee With Karan matters, then the Uri hero even debuted on the coveted couch in season 6. 2019 has kick-started on a high note for the actor. Vicky’s film Uri releases on January 11 and the movie will be riding on his strong able shoulders.

This movie, however, will also be the litmus test to determine the future course of Vicky’s acting career. Why does Uri become a crucial film for Vicky you ask? Well, in the past we have had superb actors like Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana who have had some memorable roles to their credit. Unfortunately, in Bollywood talent alone does not matter. After all, it’s an industry where the number game matters too. And if box office success is anything to go by then, both these talented actors have shown great potential. However, unlike some other young heroes like Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff or even Ranveer Singh, they have not really been crowd-pullers and have purely worked on the merit of a good script.

In the last year, Vicky Kaushal has been a part of a Rs 300 crore project. He also had small releases that went on to impress critics. But can Uri help Shyam Kaushal’s son cement his position as a bankable star in Bollywood? Well, as per early trade predictions Uri will make approximately Rs 7 crore on day 1. Is that good enough? Just for reference, let’s take into consideration Janhvi Kapoor’s debut movie Dhadak last year. The movie made Rs 8.81 crore. Interestingly, even Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra’s Student Of The Year, which released in 2012 also minted Rs 8.25 crore on its first day. Many would argue that these were star kids, who were launched in a mainstream film backed by Karan Johar.

Well, Vicky has surpassed the breaking out phase. And one cannot deny that Uri is no mainstream masala movie. But a Rs 7 crore on day 1 means a lot of promise in this case.Plus, the movie is releasing in January, just ahead of Republic Day. And we all know of Bollywood's jinxed Jan funda that if the actor’s movie does manage to pool in decent numbers it would only help the actor strengthen his standing in the movie business.

Trade expert Akshaye Rathi reasons, “Good actors who are not yet stars are as good as the merit of a film's content. They and the industry have to recognise, realise and price the movies that these guys feature in accordingly. Because a Rajkummar movie did a 125 core you start making Rs 20-25 crore movie with him that's recipe for disaster.” He also added, “The hero and stars of 2018 were the amazing scriptwriters we have in this country whether it was Badhai Ho or then Andhadhun and even Stree and Raazi. These are films that worked purely on the merit of their scripts. Directors and writers of these films are the real stars.”

With his great acting skills, the patriotism theme and an Indo-Pak incident that’s still fresh in people’s memories, we bet that Uri has garnered attention. Let’s wait and see if Vicky Kaushal manages to pull the movie through and walk up the ladder of success. And we really wish that this powerhouse of talent does make it through the winning line.