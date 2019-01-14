After Sarkar, Sandakozhi 2 and Maari 2, Varu to make a direct debut now

Popular Tamil heroine Varu Sarathkumar is an actress who is familiar to the Telugu audiences as well, thanks to the Telugu dubbed versions of her recent Tamil releases like Sarkar and Sandakozhi 2. Varu was busy promoting both these films in Hyderabad prior to their release. Both these films did well in the Telugu states too, with Sarkar getting a Hit verdict for itself. Varu was also a part of Maari 2, another recent Tamil film which had a simultaneous Telugu release.

Varu is now all set to make her direct debut in Telugu cinema with a film titled Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL. Sundeep Kishan and Hansika will be playing the lead roles while Varu is either expected to be a parallel heroine or a character artiste (villain) like how she was in Sarkar and Sandakozhi 2. This new film would be directed by Nageshwar Reddy. Varu is someone who knows Telugu well and even dubbed in her own voice for the Telugu versions of Sarkar and Sandakozhi 2. She is expected to be very comfortable in this new innings of hers.

In Tamil meanwhile, Varu has a big lineup of films for this year like Velvet Nagaram, Neeya 2, Kanni Raasi, Kaatteri and Ammayi.