After Superstar Rajinikanth, Sivakarthikeyan gets a memorable interview show

Zee Tamil recently caught the attention of all Tamil television viewers with their exclusive interview of Superstar Rajinikanth conducted by anchor Archana. Rajini has been really elusive when it comes to media interactions of late, but he really opened up in this show, which was timed around the release of 2.0. Zee has now repeated the trick with a special interview of Sivakarthikeyan, again conducted by Archana, which was telecast on Christmas day. Siva, being a young actor, is often seen in interviews and he is generally vocal and eloquent. But, this show still managed to stand out from the rest of the interviews that he has given.

The channel managed to bring Siva’s elder sister onto the show and the doctor who supervised his birth back in 1985. The interview also featured special video bytes of Siva’s mother and his school teachers. The emotions were palpable and Siva was evidently touched and moved.

Siva recollected how his sister was a strict, father-like figure to him during his high school days and helped him do well in the Physics exam with her expert inputs. His sister is a doctor now and Siva talked about how she insisted on getting a medical seat by merit and not purchasing a seat with her dad’s hard earned money. She spoke with a lot of pride about her brother’s current popularity as a movie star.

Siva’s Maths teacher, computer science teacher and English teacher from Campion school in Trichy shared their fond memories of him, through video bytes. Siva said that he would forever be a proud Campion-ite, and specifically mentioned his Maths teacher for motivating him when he was down on confidence.

His close friends and fellow colleagues in the media industry such as Arunraja Kamaraj, director Nelson Dilipkumar and anchor Gobinath also made brief appearances on the show to share some never heard before incidents and moments from Siva’s life. Popular directors who have worked with Siva like Pandiraj, Mohan Raja and Ponram also appeared on the show and wished him well on his production debut Kanaa which is running successfully in theatres now.