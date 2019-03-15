image
Sunday, March 17th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

After the massive success of 'Yours Shamefully 2', director Vignesh Karthick to do a science fiction!

Regional

After the massive success of 'Yours Shamefully 2', director Vignesh Karthick to do a science fiction!

In Com StaffIn Com Staff   March 15 2019, 6.25 pm
back
Trending In SouthVignesh KarthickYenda Thalaila Enna VekkalaYours Shamefully 2
nextSamantha's movie U Turn to be remade in Bollywood by Ekta Kapoor!

within