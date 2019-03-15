After the massive success of 'Yours Shamefully 2', director Vignesh Karthick to do a science fiction!

The route of short films to feature films has become the norm these days in media. Directors Nalan Kumarasamy and Karthik Subbaraj are pioneers in this field and have set a path for many aspiring directors into the film industry. Another such youngster is Vignesh Karthick who shot to fame with his short film titled, “Yours Shamefully 2”. This short film has paved way for the young Vignesh, who has earlier directed a feature film with the quirky title Yenda Thalaila Enna Vekkala, into tinsel town.

Vignesh is ready with his next movie now. Talking about the film, Vignesh said, “My film produced by Wall Mate Entertainment, is yet to be titled. They have earlier produced Vaibhav’s Sixer. The plot is a science based one but it will be a thorough entertainer with all commercial elements in the right proportions. There would be a good dose of romance too. It might sound clichéd if I say this but my film will be a first of its kind in Kollywood”. This sure does add a ring of mystery and expectation to this upcoming movie.

He further sheds light on his project, “The cast and crew are finalised. We will very soon reveal the details along with the title. I have taken on a subject that will talk about real life issues. My film will be intelligent and there would be a message but a sarcastic one at that, to take home to. We will start shooting from August in Chennai and a few overseas locales. I am yet to finalise my female lead though. I am scouting for her.”

Vignesh Karthik has directed a couple of short films including Yours Shamefully and Yours Shamefully 2. His maiden feature film venture Yenda Thalaila Enna Vekkala, despite receiving good critical reviews, didn't make it big at the box office. This movie starred VJ Azhar and Sanchita Shetty in the lead and had music by AR Rahman's sister Raihana. This young filmmaker has a lot of expectations riding on his upcoming movie and we wish him all the very best for it to succeed!