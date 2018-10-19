After Thodari debacle, Dhanush and Sathya Jyothi Films likely to team up next

Leading production house Sathya Jyothi Films is in the process of completing the shooting of the Thala Ajith - Nayanthara starrer Viswasam, directed by Siva. The film will hit theatres during Pongal 2019 and the shooting is nearing the finish line.

Sathya Jyothi is a renowned banner which has been in the Tamil industry for many decades. Prior to Viswasam, they had also produced Ajith's Vivegam on a grand scale. They have produced films with most of the leading stars in fact.

After Viswasam, the news is out that they will be producing Dhanush's next film with his Kodi director Durai Senthil Kumar. Dhanush and Sathya Jyothi had earlier worked together in director Prabhu Solomon's forgettable Thodari back in 2016. They will be looking at a worthwhile outing this time around.

Dhanush is currently receiving rave reviews for his work in the just-released Vada Chennai and he has a huge line-up of films for the next couple of years, such as Enai Noki Paayum Thotta, Maari 2, his 2nd directorial venture, a new film with director Vetri Maaran and now this new film with Durai Senthil Kumar. There is no stopping for this multifaceted young star who seems to breathe cinema.