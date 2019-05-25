After two duds, Hanu Raghavapudi to team up with Vijay Deverakonda next?

Siddarthsrinivas May 25 2019, 2.39 pm May 25 2019, 2.39 pm

Filmmaker Hanu Raghavapudi had a pretty good start to his career with some interesting films, but his last two ventures in LIE and Padi Padi Leche Manasu left the audience blaming him for his inability to pull off a good film. Critics have now labelled the director as someone who has lost his touch, but Hanu is very adamant on making a solid comeback in the near future. And according to the latest reports coming in, the director has prepared a romantic drama which could have Vijay Deverakonda playing the lead.

A source close to the director tells us, “The work for the final draft of the script is currently underway. The film will be in the backdrop of an army, which is why Hanu decided that Vijay Deverakonda could do full justice to the role. Though there will be glimpses of a war sequence, the heart of the film lies in the romantic track. Apart from the lead pair, the film will have a lot of memorable characters and could be the much-needed comeback for the director. More details will be put out once things are firmed up with the production house.”

Swapna Dutt, who bankrolled recent films such as Yevade Subrahmanyam and Mahanati, has agreed to produce this film under the same banner. The project was earlier touted to be for the production house Mythri Movie Makers, but it has changed hands as the production house is already busy with many other films.

Vijay Deverakonda’s next release will be Dear Comrade, which has finalized its release date for the 26th of July. Directed by Bharat Kamma, the film features Vijay as a student activist, while Rashmika Mandanna plays a cricketer. The single track ‘Kadallale’ which was recently put out, has gone on to become a viral hit, bringing about the much-needed buzz for the film.