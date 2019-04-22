After watching Jersey, Vijay Deverakonda wants Nani to play for IPL team SRH!

Siddarthsrinivas April 22 2019, 10.44 am April 22 2019, 10.44 am

Tollywood is truly going crazy about one film at the moment, and it is Nani’s Jersey, the recently released cricket-based drama. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film is swimming in terrific critical acclaim and some great numbers at the box office too. After Allu Arjun and Jr NTR showered praise on the film and Nani’s performance in it, the latest to join the bandwagon is the young heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda.

On Sunday night, the actor tweeted by saying that he totally loved the film, clapping and rooting for the lead character Arjun. After praising the actor and the director, Deverakonda added a little note saying that Nani should play for SRH, given the quality of his striking. A lot of fans replied to post saying that they agree with the actor, with some even suggesting Nani as a great replacement for Manish Pandey, who hasn’t been performing well of late.

Apart from Nani’s superb performance, Jersey’s strength lies in the cricketing portions which are as authentic as they could be in a feature film. With minimal VFX, the team has tried to achieve proper looking matches, with Nani too taking up strict training to fit into the role. The actor trained with well-known local coaches for a period of 70 days to learn the little knacks of the sport, and adopt a playing style as a batsman. Jersey features Nani as a 36-year-old cricketer who decides to find his spot in the Indian team after his son pushes him back to the game he left ten years ago.