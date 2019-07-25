In Com Staff July 25 2019, 8.27 pm July 25 2019, 8.27 pm

Thala Ajith’s Nerkonda Paarvai is the current hot topic among Tamil film-goers. As is already known, this film is being directed by H Vinoth and is the official remake of the Bollywood hit film Pink. Ajith will be seen reprising the role of a lawyer, which was played by Amitabh Bachchan in the original film. Apart from Ajith, the film also stars Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam and Andrea Tariang in lead roles and Rangaraj Pandey and Adhik Ravichandran in pivotal roles. By now it is already known that Vidya Balan is making her Kollywood debut with this film. Now, the makers have released a lyrical song featuring Ajith and Vidya and we must say it pulls all the romantic chords!

Yesterday, Boney Kapoor had announced that the fourth single from the film - Agalaathey, would be unveiled today and they have stayed true to their word. Fans got floored when they saw Ajith and Vidya being all romantic in this soulful song. Agalaathey is hands down going to top the charts as the best romantic song of this year. As we see in the lyrical video, Ajith and Vidya seem to have a lot of beautiful moments in this flick and needless to say, they look absolutely perfect as a pair! It is almost evident that Vidya may be playing the role of Ajith’s wife in Nerkonda Parvaai. But, since her character was not in the original Hindi movie, it would be interesting to see what new angle the director has brought into this movie. Reports state that her role will be quite an important one to the film’s plot.

The trailer of the film was released recently and fans went gaga over Ajith’s acting prowess. Not to mention, all the girls also gave chills through the intriguing trailer. Zee Studios is co-producing this film along with Boney Kapoor’s Bay View Projects LLP. Let’s see whether this song goes on to become a chart-buster or not!