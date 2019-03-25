Agni Devi: Bobby Simhaa questions the film’s release due to pending court case

The film Agni Devi would not have been known to many if the controversy around the film associated with actor Bobby Simhaa was not highlighted. The film is produced and directed by John Paul Raj and Sham Surya. It features Bobby Simhaa, Madhu Bala, Remya Nambeesan, Sathish and others. Bobby Simhaa has been claiming that he has just shot for five days in the film and has not even dubbed for it but the makers are promoting it as a Bobby Simhaa starrer.

Therefore, Simhaa had lodged a complaint with Nandambakkam police who has registered a case against John Paul Raj under sections 420, 406, 469 and 470 of IPC. According to Simhaa, the film should not have been released and he has requested a stay order. However the film hit the screens on Friday. An angry and agitated Simhaa called for a media meet and expressed his grievance in the meeting. He was also answering questions from the press.

In the media interaction, Bobby Simhaa said, “As told earlier, I have only shot for five days and have withdrawn from the film. But they were promoting the film with my name and images which they should not as I have lodged a complaint against them and the case is still with the court. In such a scenario, how can they release the film? They have morphed me and have used body double for me and also used some dubbing artist’s services to dub my voice. Technology is advanced so much that if such things can be done for small actors like me, tomorrow even big stars and heroes also might face this. I am worried about it”.

Let’s see what the makers will have to say about this.