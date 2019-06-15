Siddarthsrinivas June 15 2019, 7.20 pm June 15 2019, 7.20 pm

This year started off with a bang for Arun Vijay, for his career’s biggest blockbuster in Thadam broke records at the box office for both the actor and director Magizh Thirumeni. And now, Vijay Antony has proved himself with a hit at the box office through his crime thriller Kolaigaran, which topped the box office in its first week and is expected to repeat the same this week as well. Coincidentally so, both these actors are pit against each other in the action drama Agni Siragugal, directed by Naveen of Moodar Koodam fame. After completing schedules across Goa and Hyderabad, the team is all set to fly to Europe for a 50-day schedule where a majority of the film will be shot.

Director Naveen confirmed the same through his Twitter page on Friday night, saying that he largely appreciates his two heroes in building their physique well for the film. Agni Siragugal is said to have loads of action and chases which will indeed be the highlight of the film. Apart from Vijay Antony and Arun Vijay, the film has Shalini Pandey, Nassar and Prakash Raj in important roles. Natarajan Sankaran is the music composer.

Gearing up for the 3rd schedule of #AgniSiragugal

Around 50days of action packed schedule in Europe. I sincerely appreciate the dedication of my heros @vijayantony & @arunvijayno1 for their efforts in building their physic.

1more EUROPE shoot after #AlaudhininArputhaCamera 🤞 pic.twitter.com/QRAiZQpRVg — Naveen.M (@NaveenFilmmaker) June 14, 2019