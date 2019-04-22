Ahead of the elections, Suresh Gopi visits Mohanlal to seek his blessings

Siddarthsrinivas April 22 2019, 11.53 pm April 22 2019, 11.53 pm

Exactly a day before the Indian general elections in Kerala, Malayalam actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi visited the Mollywood superstar Mohanlal at the latter’s residence, to seek his blessings. Suresh is the NDA candidate in Thrissur, and saw the point of visiting Mohanlal as an important one prior to the big day. After striking a casual conversation, both the actors met the media for a short interaction.

“I have great memories of sharing my room with Mohanlal during my early days in cinema. He is an important person in my career so far and hence, his blessings are crucial to me, especially at this point. There is no political talk in this meeting, it is purely a matter of mutual friendship and respect,” said the campaigner. On the other hand, Mohanlal showered good words on Suresh Gopi, calling him a very good friend who is a part of his fraternity, and that he prays for the best to happen to him. When asked about his political preference, Mohanlal said that it won’t be nice to reveal it as the day is yet to arrive, and he would like to maintain it as suspense.

The reporters then asked him about his directorial venture Barroz, to which Mohanlal replied saying “Yes it is taking place, but more details will be put out only after the elections.” On Sunday evening, the actor announced that he would be turning a director with this action adventure, which would be based on Jijo Punnoose’s story about the gatekeeper of the treasure accumulated by Vasco D’Gama. To be predominantly shot in Goa, the film will feature a lot of international actors apart from Mohanlal who will play the titular role.