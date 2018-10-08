image
Monday, October 8th 2018
English
Aided by Karthi, Vishal makes a sound TV debut

Regional

Aided by Karthi, Vishal makes a sound TV debut

LmkLmk   October 08 2018, 11.35 am
back
EntertainmentKarthiregionalSun Naam OruvarSun TVtamilteluguVishal
nextKarunakaran takes a dig at Vijay, gets abused by fans
ALSO READ

Will Mr Bean ever return? Rowan Atkinson is doubtful!

Sivakarthikeyan and Aaradhana as Remo are cuteness overloaded

Yay! Kapil Sharma hints at collaborating with Sunil Grover once again