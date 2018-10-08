Aided by Karthi, Vishal makes a sound TV debut

Apart from being a top commercial hero in Tamil and Telugu, Vishal is also an aspiring politician whose every move is hot news in the Tamil media. Vishal also keeps himself busy with important responsibilities in the Nadigar Sangam and the Tamil Film Producers Council. The tall, dark and handsome actor has now branched out and made his debut on the small screen with a social interest show titled 'Sun Naam Oruvar' being aired on Sun TV.

The first episode was telecast on Sunday night. Vishal was his cool, casual self and didn't show any nerves or reluctance. He was joined by his friend and fellow actor Karthi, who was brimming with positive energy and enthusiasm.

On the first episode, an 18-year-old boy named Felix was the subject of interest. It was said that he lost both his hands in an electric shock accident. After Vishal and Karthi heard his story and came to know that the boy would need new prosthetic hands costing more than 5 lakhs, they jumped into action.

Karthi was shown visiting a college. He cooked many Dosas and raised funds to the tune of 1.08 lakhs, from the students and college staff, for the sake of Felix. Vishal also managed to get 1 lakh each from his friends in the industry like Trident Arts Ravi and Tagore Madhu. Sun TV announced a donation of 2 lakhs while Karthi announced that he will donate an extra 50,000 to help the boy set up a small scale Dosa eatery and earn a living. Close to 6 lakhs funds were raised from the episode and the boy should hopefully benefit from it soon.

'Sun Naam Oruvar’ seems to have a noble intent and can potentially benefit numerous people in need. Vishal has made a good start and the presence of his popular industry colleagues alongside him will make sure that the show gains a lot of public attention. Will he be the Aamir Khan of the South and pull off a Satyamev Jayate?