Airaa: A mixed bag emotional horror, big on technicality and performances but missing the mark as a whole!

Nayanthara's first ever dual role movie in her career - Airaa, directed by KM Sarjun and produced by KJR Studios, hit screens on Thursday! The movie opens to a couple of policemen responding to an incident report and going to investigate an old house in the middle of a huge plantation. They find the house desolated and when they continue investigating, they come across a supernatural force which throws them out of the house. Yamuna (Nayanthara) is a media professional who flees her parents' house and goes to her grandmother's village when forced into an unhappy alliance. Here, she comes across some supernatural happenings. Parallelly, Amudhan (Kalaiyarasan) is a bereaved writer who witnesses strange murders happening around him and has no clue as to why they're happening. Things come to a head when Yamuna and her grandmother are attacked by the unknown force and Amudhan identifies the reason behind the murders. To know what happens next and why they happen, watch Airaa in the theatres...

Director KM Sarjun has already created a niche for himself with his short-films and his very first feature film - Eacharikkai. This time he takes on the horror genre and has brought in his unique perspective to it. Nayanthara dons dual roles and they're as contrasting as can be. As Yamuna, she has eased her way through as an urban girl but as Bhavani, she has showcased her class and full array of histrionics in a de-glam role. The difference she brings to both these characters is wonderful to watch and the effort that has gone into this differentiation is highly commendable.

Kalaiyarasan has gotten a meaty role and his performance is fantastic and especially moving in some scenes. Yogi Babu's character does not have much to do and his comic sequences fail to impress. Maathevan appears in a breezy role and has carried it off well. Gabrella Sellus impresses in her role as the younger Bhavani. Veterans Jayaprakash and Meera Krishnan also have very little to do and their characters seem a bit contrived. Kulapulli Leela as Nayanthara's grandmother Parvathy has given a neat performance.

The technical aspects of this movie, especially the cinematography and music are brilliant. The screenplay however seems a bit convoluted and the director seems to have missed the plot along the way. The flashback sequences in monochrome are a visual beauty and the detailing in these black & white portions have been well shot.

The first half, takes its own sweet time to take off and does so only close to the interval. The interval block sets the tone for the second half which unravels at rapid pace. The parallel travel of Nayanthara and Kalaiyarasan's characters in the pre-interval scenes are intriguing and have been showcased well. Sundaramurthy KS's songs are very pleasant and the 'Kariga' song has been smartly used in the title card while the 'Meghathoodam' song has been shot aesthetically, giving the viewers a very good feel!

There are some logical flaws and the director has also left a lot of unanswered loose ends, giving a disconnect to the viewers! Better trimming of sequences, majorly in the first half, would help lift the pace of the movie. The 'Big Reveal' in the second half might tend to leave the audiences flabbergasted and feeling let down with all the build-up to that moment!