Airaa director KM Sarjun denies working with Vijay Sethupathi in his next!

With the release of his upcoming movie Airaa happening tomorrow (Thursday), director KM Sarjun has been in the spotlight for the movie's promotions. However, from earlier today morning this highly talented filmmaker has been in the news for a totally different reason altogether. In a media interaction, producer Kotapadi J Rajesh of the KJR Studios banner had revealed that he had signed up director Sarjun for two upcoming projects and had also signed up Vijay Sethupathi for a project. A section of the media put 2 and 2 together and came up with the news that KM Sarjun was to be working with the Makkal Selvan for an upcoming project. Unfortunately, this isn't true as we confirmed with the director himself!

Following these media speculations, we checked with the director and he refutes these speculations to be baseless rumours. He says, "I am currently busy with the promotions for Airaa and am only looking forward to its release. The reports going around about me having finalised Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajessh as the leads for my next are not true. I am yet to begin work on my next project and shall announce the cast once I have finalised them!" Though this has not ruled out Sarjun and Vijay Sethupathi working together, it has left the debate of the lead for his next project wide open.

Meanwhile, the entire film fraternity and Kollywood audiences are awaiting the release of Airaa, which will see Nayanthara in dual roles for the first time ever. This upcoming horror thriller has story and screenplay written by Priyanka Ravindran, music by Sundaramurthy KS, cinematography by Sudarshan Srinivasan and editing by Karthik Jogesh. This movie, produced by KJR Studios also stars Kalaiyarasan, Yogi Babu, Jayaprakash, Maathevan and Gabrella Sellus among others. There is a lot of buzz and expectations surrounding this movie, which is releasing tomorrow.