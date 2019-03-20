Airaa director Sarjun KM explains Nayanthara's stardom in an interesting manner!

The talented director of the upcoming Nayanthara starrer Airaa, Sarjun KM, is gearing up for the release of the film next Thursday. He says that he has a mix of nervousness and excitement ahead of the film’s release. The young director talked to us about Nayanthara’s role in Airaa and her stardom, in a recent exclusive chat to us.

“Unlike Maya (2015), in which Nayanthara mam didn’t have the conventional dual roles, in Airaa, both her characters will even be seen in the same frame. Airaa is her first dual role outing, and not just in looks, she has shown some really distinct variations for both the characters. Majority of Nayanthara's fans reacted to her shocking dark look very positively but for the 10% who felt that I had needlessly deglamorized her, they will find their answers while watching the film.”

Sarjun also explained Nayanthara’s stardom in an interesting manner. “The way she picks her scripts and her script sense are the main reasons for her towering stardom, in my opinion. Even after doing 63 films, Nayanthara mam stands tall as the numero uno heroine. As long as she keeps picking interesting scripts, she will remain unshakable.”, said Sarjun.

The producers of Airaa, KJR Studios are promoting the film in a grand manner with many outdoor hoardings in prominent spots in Chennai. Sarjun calls KJ Rajesh a very non-interfering and supportive producer who gave him all the creative and production freedom that one needs. Airaa will have a 4-day opening next weekend, a day ahead of the release of Super Deluxe.