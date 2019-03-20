Airaa: Nayanthara completely shines in the newly released trailer

Post the success of Kolamaavu Kokila and Viswasam, Lady Superstar Nayanthara is back with her next film, Airaa, directed by Sarjun KM of short films Lakshmi and Maa fame. This horror thriller is all set to hit the screens on March 28 and the film has got a good amount of expectations from the audience and Nayan fans. The makers have now released the theatrical trailer of the film that looks intense and promising. Nayanthara plays dual roles in this film, one being an urbanised woman, while the other is that of a de-glam rural lady, called Bhavani.

In the modern day, she plays Yamuna, a popular YouTube who creates videos that would create controversy and catch the pulse of the audience. She is someone who is ready to go to any extent to make a video interesting. She sets on a project to do a video on showcasing fake ghosts, and it looks like that leads her into encountering a real ghost. A project that gets started on a casual note gets intense and serious with unexpected twists and turns. From the trailer, it looks like the film will be high on emotions, especially with Bhavani's character. The film will deal with how Yamuna unfolds the mystery that surrounds Bhavani's character. Nayanthara is completely contrasting in two different characters and her performance is top notch. The contemporary references to YouTube reviewer Blue Sattai Maaran are also seen. KS Sundaramurthy's musical score carries the intensity and plays a vital role in keeping this promotional video interesting.

The visual tone of the film holds a sense of eeriness and this trailer emphasizes once again that the monochromatic visuals involving Bhavani will be the true essence of the film. The director inside Sarjun shows a good sign of promise. The trailer has more or less satisfied the Kollywood audience and has given a hint on what the audience can expect from the film. Get ready to catch the film from March 28!