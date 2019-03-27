Airaa: Satellite rights of this Nayanthara starrer bagged by Vijay TV

Post the success of Kolamaavu Kokila and Viswasam, Lady Superstar Nayanthara is back with her next film, Airaa, directed by Sarjun KM. This horror thriller is all set to hit the screens on March 28 and needless to say the anticipation rate is extremely high. Nayanthara plays dual roles in this film, one being an urbanised woman, while the other is that of a village lady, called Bhavani. With the film releasing on Thursday, now the latest news we hear about the film is that the satellite rights been bagged by Vijay Television.

KJR Studios took to Twitter to announce this news. The trailer which was released earlier showed that the modern day Nayanthara sets on a project to do a video on showcasing fake ghosts, and it looks like that leads her into encountering a real ghost. While it is mainly horror, it also sets an extremely high on emotion tone. She will be seen in two completely contrasting characters and thus fans cannot wait to see the film hit the screens!

Talking about Nayanthara, director Sarjun had earlier said at an event, “Nayanthara ma’am has been a great support to the film. She has essayed dual roles, which are not connected in any way and we had to work a lot in scripting for this. More than all, her distinct and diverse performance in different roles helped us achieve what we actually wanted. I am sure ‘Airaa’ will be a good treat for audiences.” Well, it looks like now all we can do is wait for its grand release!