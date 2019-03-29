Airaa Tamil Nadu Box office: Nayanthara again proves her hold among the audience with this emotional horror thriller

Lmk March 30 2019, 10.11 am March 30 2019, 10.11 am

The latest Nayanthara starrer in town, Airaa, has opened to largely negative reviews from the media and mixed public word of mouth. The film has still taken a fairly good opening on the strength of Nayanthara’s presence and the pre release hype for the film. The opening day Chennai city gross of Airaa is a decent 33 lakhs, which is far lesser than Kolamavu Kokila’s opening day Chennai gross of 43 lakhs. Imaikkaa Nodigal (which had a very limited release on its opening Thursday) also grossed 43 lakhs on its first Friday. Airaa is clearly not in the levels of those two films, both content wise and collection wise. But the film has still opened far better than other heroine-centric films and films starring the lower rung heroes. Nayanthara once again garners the attention of the audience with this film.

We have to see how Airaa holds on in the coming days. April is packed with many noteworthy films every weekend, and Airaa mostly doesn’t stand a chance to have a long run like how Kolamavu Kokila and Imaikkaa Nodigal had. The film is reported to have grossed around 1.82 crore in Tamil Nadu on its opening day and will have a decent weekend due to Nayanthara and patronage from her fans and the ladies audience in the mass centers of Tamil Nadu.

We also have to see how the release of Super Deluxe (to rave reviews and very good public word of mouth) impacts Airaa’s collections in the weekend. We shall keep you posted.