In Com Staff August 10 2019, 6.12 pm August 10 2019, 6.12 pm

The pretty Aishwarya Lekshmi of Mayanadhi fame is slowly spreading her wings across the neighbouring state Tamil Nadu like many of her predecessors from God’s own country. She will be meeting her Tamil audience in her debut film directed by Sundar C featuring Vishal as her hero. She has also been booked in Karthik Subbaraj’s film with Dhanush as the hero. There are also talks that she is being considered for an important role in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. In an interesting conversation, this Malabar beauty talks about her first Tamil film with Vishal and also how she landed a role in Dhanush-Karthik Subbaraj film.

About Vishal’s film, Aishwarya says, “I play a simple, innocent girl, who is not too traditional or modern; it is a very light-hearted one. My portions are quite peaceful and have shades of rom-com to them, with songs and dance sequences. Beyond that, I can’t say much now”. About working with Vishal, she mentions, “I was reminded of the first vibe I had with Asif Ali. We both met first for Vijay Superum Pournamiyum’s puja. But, we began talking like friends who knew each other for years together. Vishal also came across as a simple, fun person and he loved teasing me on the set. All of us on the set would sit together and chat, and weren’t spending much time in caravans”. She adds that a few days of shooting is only left for the film to be completed.

When asked about how she managed to bag the offer in Karthik Subbaraj’s film with Dhanush, the actress states, “I got an audition call and went for it. I was asked to do a few simple sequences. Since only the assistant directors were there, I was not nervous. My Tamil was bad then and I used both Tamil and Malayalam during the audition. They just asked me to wear a dull-coloured salwar with no makeup. But very soon, the team announced Petta and informed me that my film will happen after Petta. I thought to myself ‘Wish they called me for Petta because I would have loved to do even a passing shot in a Rajinikanth film'. Eventually, at the beginning of 2019, they informed this project is on. I didn’t believe I was in, at first. I am very excited naturally”. We wish you the best Aishwarya Lekshmi!