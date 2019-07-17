In Com Staff July 17 2019, 5.26 pm July 17 2019, 5.26 pm

Dhanush has been a busy man in 2019. Although he misfired with his latest release Pakkiri, he has many more projects to look forward to this year. It is already known that one of his upcoming films is with director Karthik Subbaraj and we had already reported to you that the film is set to go on floors in August. Now, another interesting update has come forward. Reports state that Aishwarya Lekshmi has been approached to play the leading lady's role for this one! This sure is exciting news and if all goes well, this pairing will be fun to look forward to!

The report states that talks are on with the Malayalam actress but nothing has been confirmed as of yet. Let’s see whether an official confirmation regarding this will be given or not. It was being rumoured for a long time that this film had been shelved due to various reasons. The pre-production work of the film was done long back and the film was supposed to take off in 2017 itself. But, this could not happen as the makers wanted to bring in Al Pacino for an important role but the Holywood star had no dates available. We have earlier reported that the first schedule of the film is supposed to be a lengthy one and that it would be shot in London.

Dhanush will start the shooting for this, after completing the final schedule of Asuran and he is also busy with his film with director Durai Senthilkumar. Coming back to Aishwarya, the actress is best known for her films like Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, Varathan and Mayanaadhi. She will also be seen alongside Vishal and Tamannaah in Sundar C’s next. Let’s see how this pairing works out for Dhanush. The actor’s second schedule for Durai Senthilkumar's project will also begin in August. Check back for more updates!