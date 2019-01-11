Aishwarya Rai confirms her spot in Mani Ratnam’s next spectacle

With every passing day, the buzz on Mani Ratnam’s big on-screen adaptation of Ponniyin Selvan gets bigger, even though there is no official word from the team yet. However, Kollywood birdies have now pinned it down that Bollywood beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all set to make her way back to Tamil cinema with this special project.

At this moment, only Chiyaan Vikram and Aishwarya Rai have locked their spots in this film which is expected to go on floors by the end of the year. Though Thalapathy Vijay was one of the first choices to play the prestigious role of Vandiyathevan, one of the central characters in the book, it looks like he has backed out citing the extensive shooting span of the film which would disable him from doing the other projects that he has in mind. Actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, STR, Vijay Sethupathi, Kichcha Sudeep and Nivin Pauly have all been in consideration by the ace director to play pivotal roles in the story.

Just like all of Mani Ratnam’s recent films, AR Rahman will be composing the music for this one as well. Mani Ratnam plans to roll out the film in five languages with technicians from all around the nation. We are waiting with bated breath for more updates!