Aishwarya Rajesh apologises for her tricky statement at the Kanaa success meet

Aishwarya Rajesh, who blew away the audience with her impressive performance in her recent cricket-based drama Kanaa is on cloud nine now, ending 2018 on a high. However, her open statement at the success meet of the film didn’t go down too well with many. Aishwarya said that she feels good to be a part of a real success meet, contrary to many films which simply celebrate even without turning into actual successes. Some netizens turned this statement into a controversy, saying that the actress targeted Jayam Ravi’s Adangamaru which released along with Kanaa. Adangamaru, which had earned itself a good run at the box office, had its success meet within just a week of the release in order to escalate the buzz a little higher.

Clearing her way out of the tricky situation, Aishwarya tweeted out an apology saying that her statement was just for fun and she never intended to hurt anybody. After this tweet, things have somewhat settled down with people who had already started to call her a bragging personality.

Hi guys. It’ was jus a fun. Speech for #KanaaSuccessMeet I din. Mean. Any movie. Here. an. Neve hurt anyone I always . Pray for all d movies to become blockbuster hit .. I know how hard it is to make a movie an make it huge. Success. Really sorry if my statement hurt. Any.... — aishwarya rajessh (@aishu_dil) January 8, 2019

Media meets are now becoming too risky for the celebrities, with even the slightest of two-edged statements turning into huge dramas. Even the most extroverted celebs, who used to share a lot of interesting incidents and memories from the shoot, have resorted to just plain thanks and appreciations which make the events all the more boring to pay attention to, on the whole.