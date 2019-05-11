Aishwarya Rajesh denies being in a relationship with a young actor; quashes all rumours

In Com Staff May 11 2019, 7.52 pm May 11 2019, 7.52 pm

Actress Aishwarya Rajesh who is known for her intense and realistic performances recently made it to the headlines for a gossip. This was a gossip about her love relationship and the rumours claimed that the Kaakka Muttai actress is in love with a young actor who recently played the role of a younger brother to a leading star in a blockbuster film. The rumoured names included Kathir, Atharvaa, to name a few. At the same time, a section of the audience also questioned if this is a necessary gossip to be talked about in a public forum.

Having said that, the gossip news reached Aishwarya and she decided to put a full stop to all the rumours. The dusky beauty said that she would inform the media and the people at first place if at all she falls in love and gets committed into a relationship. Until then, she asked not to spread any fake rumours and create an unnecessary fuss around her. She also added in her tweet that she is eager to know about the name of the actor she was rumoured to be in love with. This clarification from her made was a slipper shot to the gossips that made the rounds for the past one week.

Hey guys I have been hearing rumours on my love story... pls let me also know who tat guy is .. very much eager to know🤪🤪🤪 pls stop spreading such fake news ... if something happens I would be first person to inform u all .. very much single an happie have a great weekend — aishwarya rajessh (@aishu_dil) May 10, 2019

On the acting front, Aishwarya has an array of projects that include Dhruva Natchathiram with Vikram, SK 16 with Sivakarthikeyan, untitled Vijay Deverakonda's Telugu film, Black Town with Jai and Gopi Nainar, Vaanam Kottatum with Vikram Prabhu and a lot more. All the said projects are indeed biggies which are in different stages of production. Happening days ahead for Aishwarya!