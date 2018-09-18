Aishwarya Rajesh expects strong backlash for her role in Vada Chennai?

From very humble beginnings, Aishwarya Rajesh has secured a solid position in the Tamil industry today. She is one of the few Tamil speaking heroines around and is seen as a classic dusky beauty. She commands a good fan following for her acting skills and rooted looks. Aishwarya has a terrific line-up in the coming weeks with Saamy Square, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam and Vada Chennai set to release within the next one month. She also has the extremely promising Kanaa, in which she plays a cricketer.

In a recent interaction with a noted web portal, Aishwarya said that her role in Vada Chennai would be something never seen before in Tamil cinema. "It's a completely local North Madras girl that I've portrayed. I don't know how many people are going to scold me for what I've done in the film," she said.

The promos of the film have revealed some steamy intimate scenes between Dhanush and Aishwarya. She may be hinting at these scenes with the above statement. Aishwarya also added that Vetrimaaran is an extremely intelligent director who does a lot of improvisations on the dialogues at the shooting spot and also later at the dubbing suite. She commended him for his strong editing sense.

It must be noted that Aishwarya wooed one and all with her performance in Kaaka Muttai in 2015, a film which was produced by Dhanush and Vetrimaaran.