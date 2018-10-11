Aishwarya Rajesh lands her first Telugu film opposite this sensational star!

You just cannot keep Aishwarya Rajesh out of the news these days. The dusky Tamil beauty is busy across Kollywood with various films to her name and now, she will have to switch between industries as she has just signed her first Telugu film opposite the one and only Vijay Deverakonda.

Aishwarya will be one of the three heroines who will be working in this new project, to be directed by Kranthi Madhav, known for his films such as Malli Malli Idhi Rani Roju and Ungarala Rambabu. While Raashi Khanna will be the second one in the list, the team is on the lookout for a third name.

Though the film will go on floors later this month, Aishwarya will join the sets only by January next year.

Fresh from the success of Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, Aishwarya is now looking forward to the release of Vada Chennai on 17th October. The actress plays Dhanush’s pair in the film, and will have an unconventional role. Speaking about it at a recent press interaction, she said “It is a role that you have not seen in Tamil cinema. I even clarified the same with Ameer sir, as he could not pinpoint another one of this sort. It will be very bold”.