In Com Staff June 26 2019, 12.04 am June 26 2019, 12.04 am

The powerful performer in Aishwarya Rajesh came to the limelight after the National Award winning movie Kaaka Muttai hit the screens in 2015. Despite appearing in a number of movies before this, she got her due recognition and got catapulted into the big league! Since then, she has been proving her mettle in each passing movie and the most recent Kanaa, turned out to be the jewel in her crown. Kanaa, directed by Arunraja Kamaraj and produced by Sivakarthikeyan, garnered a lot of acclaim and Aishwarya's talent was broadcast to many other industries too. Aishwarya is one of the most wanted actresses now and has as many as nine movies in various stages of production with another four being announced.

She is simultaneously juggling between the sets of different movies and we now have an update on her current shooting schedule. From a story post on her Instagram handle, we have come to know that she has wrapped up shooting for the upcoming women-centric movie Ka Pae Ranasingam, which will have Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi in an extended cameo. This movie is being helmed by debutante director Virumandi and produced by KJR Studios, who had distributed 2019's early blockbuster release Thala Ajith's Viswasam. Aishwarya's post also detailed that following the completion of this schedule of Ka Pae Ranasingam, she is moving on to the sets of SK 16, to shoot for this movie. SK 16, directed by Pandiraj, stars Sivakarthikeyan in the lead and Aishwarya is said to be playing the role of his sister in this movie.

Reports state that Aishwarya would be paired up with Natty Natraj of Sathuranga Vettai fame, in SK 16. This movie is being produced by Sun Pictures. Apart from these movies, Aishwarya has finished shooting for Chiyaan Vikram's Dhruva Natchathiram and Vijay Sethupathi's Idam Porul Yaeval, both of which have been awaiting release for quite a long time. She also has Kousalya Krishnamurthy... Cricketer - the remake of the superhit Kanaa, Mis(s) Match and Break Up, in Telugu. It was also recently announced that Aishwarya has been signed up for a role in the Mani Ratnam production Vaanam Kottatum and a number of other movies.