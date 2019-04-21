Aishwarya Rajesh on a signing spree, finalises a medical thriller!

Siddarthsrinivas April 21 2019, 7.52 pm April 21 2019, 7.52 pm

Aishwarya Rajesh’s cricket-based drama Kanaa was one of the biggest success stories at the end of 2018, earning her both commercial and critical acclaim. The Sivakarthikeyan production was a crowd-pleasing film that also threw light on the importance of agriculture and the plight of farmers. Keeping the success in mind, Aishwarya has used the opportunity to sign a lot more new projects including her Telugu debut opposite Vijay Deverakonda. And the latest in the list is a medical thriller to be directed by debutant SA Baskaran, an erstwhile assistant of Kamal Haasan and Jeethu Joseph.

The new film, which is yet to be titled, will go on floors by the end of May. Aishwarya will be playing a medical rep who comes across a crime, which leads to a series of events in which her intelligence is challenged. “Aishwarya picked the script thanks to its well-researched plot points and interesting, crisp narrative which is free from usual commercial compromises,” says a source in the know. Kishore and Ajay Ghosh, two actors who featured in Vetrimaaran’s Visaaranai, will be essaying important roles in this film.

On the work front, the actress is juggling between her two Telugu outings in the Vijay Deverakonda – Kranthi Madhav project and the remake of Kanaa. In Tamil, she has a big slate of films including Karuppar Nagaram, Magalir Ani and Mani Ratnam’s Vaanam Kottatum. Aishwarya is also a part of two of Tamil cinema’s most awaited films in Dhruva Natchatiram and Vada Chennai 2. The latter will go on floors sometime next year.